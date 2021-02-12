Morgantown to host greeting card recycling event

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown will hold a greeting card collection event from Feb. 15 to March 15 at select locations.

It is estimated that Americans buy more than 6.5 billion greeting cards each year, with Valentine’s Day being the second most popular holiday for greeting cards.. The City of Morgantown created this collection event to help divert how many greeting cards are sent to the landfill this year.

Drop-off boxes will be available at the Morgantown Public Library, the Spruce Center at 430 Spruce Street, Kroger in Sabraton and Evansdale, and at Walmart on Hornbeck Road.

Cards that are collected will be donated to local charities, schools, and daycares to be used as crafts and to create new cards. If you would like to receive card donations, send an email to Vanessa Reaves at vreaves@morgantownwv.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories