Morgantown to host greeting card recycling event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown will hold a greeting card collection event from Feb. 15 to March 15 at select locations.

It is estimated that Americans buy more than 6.5 billion greeting cards each year, with Valentine’s Day being the second most popular holiday for greeting cards.. The City of Morgantown created this collection event to help divert how many greeting cards are sent to the landfill this year.

Drop-off boxes will be available at the Morgantown Public Library, the Spruce Center at 430 Spruce Street, Kroger in Sabraton and Evansdale, and at Walmart on Hornbeck Road.

Cards that are collected will be donated to local charities, schools, and daycares to be used as crafts and to create new cards. If you would like to receive card donations, send an email to Vanessa Reaves at vreaves@morgantownwv.gov.