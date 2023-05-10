MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced via a Facebook post that it will begin offering a new tire disposal program to West Virginia residents beginning in June.

The program, which begins on June 10, will take place on the second Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon. The city said that West Virginia residents will be able to dispose of up to 10 tires at the Morgantown City Garage free of charge. The city urged that businesses are not eligible to participate.

“Monongalia County has had only one opportunity for tire disposal in the last five years,” Vanessa Reaves, Special Projects Coordinator for the City of Morgantown said. “So we are thrilled to begin providing a steady resource for tire disposal at no cost to residents.”

The Morgantown City Garage is located at 200 M-Tec Drive in Morgantown.