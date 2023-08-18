MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Trash and recycling pickups times could be as early as 3:30 a.m. in Morgantown as Willey Street undergoes construction.

Work on Willey Street, which began this week, is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. every weekday until Nov. 17. According to a press release from the city, the Republic Service is adjusting pickup times for solid waste and recycling so that it takes place before the work begins.

The release said that residents should leave their trash out the night before their designated pickup day. The release did not specify exactly what addresses would be affected.

“Solid waste and recycling pickup is integral to our city’s infrastructure,” said City Manager Kim Haws, “so it’s incredibly important that we ensure this service is uninterrupted throughout the duration of the Willey Street construction project.”

A lane of Willey Street will also be closed throughout the project, which has already caused major delays with traffic backed up as far as Spruce Street. To see a map of the city’s preferred alternate routes, click here.