MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown has announced additional acts to its lineup for the Ruby Summer Concert Series at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The concert series will be a string of free Friday night concerts running from June 3 through Labor Day.

Five artists were announced in February, beginning the anticipation for the series. Now, Morgantown has released additional artists.

Almost Queen – June 3

Beatlemania Magic – June 24

Let’s Groove Tonight – July 22

Jake Hoot – August 5

Sanctus Real – August 12

Béla Fleck – August 26

Del Castillo – September 2

The artists announced in February are as follows:

Don McLean – June 10

Charles Wesley Godwin – June 17

Jo Dee Messina – July 1

Kentucky Headhunters – July 15

Kathy Mattea – July 29

Sister Hazel – August 19

The festivities kick off on Memorial Day weekend with the Morgantown Music Festival, featuring local music and food trucks.

Event listings, park information, and more can be found on the Ruby Amphitheater website.