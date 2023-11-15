MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A public comment hearing that was supposed to take place Wednesday night to discuss a warming shelter in Morgantown has been canceled.

The city has been working hard over the year to bring a warming shelter to Morgantown before the winter months.

However, there was some pushback in the community due to some of the locations that were proposed. The meeting was originally called because of a proposed location at a church in Jerome Park. Many people felt this wasn’t fitting because of a lack of reliable transportation to and from there, as well as a lack of access to food and showers.

City officials decided to cancel the meeting because they have gotten closer to finding another space to house the shelter this winter. Although nothing is official yet, officials are looking at Hazel’s House of Hope, the same place where the warming shelter was held last year.

Emily Muzzarelli: “All the social service agencies in city and county are working really hard to make this happen: nothing is finalized yet, nothing’s official. There’s still a couple agreements that need to get hammered out, and just really finalizing the scope of the shelter that will exist. And then, the funding needs to be finalized as well.”

If the warming shelter does open in Morgantown this season, it will be temperature-dependent, and only open on nights that it reaches a level of coldness. This will be a bit different from the model that the shelter followed last year.