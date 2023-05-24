The historic Warner Theater in Morgantown closed in Sept. 2010 after 79 years of operation. Photo taken Feb. 2011. (WBOY image)

MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — Several Morgantown parties have partnered in an attempt to restore the historic Warner Theater on Morgantown’s High Street.

The theater was first opened in 1931 and closed in Sept. 2010. After nearly 13 years of vacancy, plans were recently announced to restore the building to a “near original state,” according to a press release from Main Street Morgantown.

The restoration is being led by High Street Holdings LLC, which owns the building but is also partnering with Morgantown construction firm March-Westin and 123 Pleasant St., an event venue located only two blocks away from the theater. The release said that the project is also receiving “support and advocacy” from several other groups including the City of Morgantown, WVU, the Monongalia County Commission and the State Department of the Arts, Culture, and History.

“Once restored, the Warner would once again serve as a key asset in Downtown Morgantown and the Mid-Atlantic,” said the president of Main Street Morgantown Mark Downs. “It could function as a multi-purpose venue hosting live performances, conferences, receptions, markets,

and yes, movies.”

According to the release, the WVU Institute for Policy Research and Public Affairs estimated the theatre could contribute over $11 million annually to the regional economy. The cost of the renovations and when they will begin or end is not known at this time.