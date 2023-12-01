MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Joint Chiropractic held a ribbon cutting on Friday to officially establish its presence in Morgantown’s Suncrest Town Center.

Located right beside Orange Theory, The Joint Chiropractic is the first of its franchise to open a location in West Virginia.

Owner and franchisee, Kristina Smith, who worked as a physician assistant before The Joint, wanted to share the benefits of chiropractic care after she had experienced positive outcomes from her personal chiropractic visits.

“I had scoliosis as a child and no longer have it and then my youngest child also was born breached and had some issues after delivery and chiropractic care is what helped him,” said Smith.

The Joint Chiropractic differs from your typical chiropractic offices as this location offers things like walk-in visits and later operation hours. The Joint is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can learn more about The Joint Chiropractic and the services it offers on its website.