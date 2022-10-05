MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown’s Public Works Department Wednesday announced it will once again offer its leaf removal and pickup service to residents within city limits.

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Morgantown residents can call the Public Works Department at 304-291-7465 to arrange for crews to pick up leaves, free of charge.

“Our leaf vac and pickup program is an excellent way for us to help city residents keep their ditches and streets clean,” Deputy Director of Engineering and Public Works Meagan Deeley said in a press release.

Residents must rake or blow leaves to the curb in order for them to be picked up. Leaves can also be bagged and placed at the end of your driveway to be collected.

Those who would like excess leaves for composting can pick them up at the Morgantown Municipal Garage located at 2020 Mississippi St.