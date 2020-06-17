Morgantown woman launches digital magazine that provides resources for black business owners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One local women is launching a new digital black magazine on Friday.

Black Business Now is a magazine that provides resources for black business owners.

“I started it because as being a business owner myself, its hard to get recognized and its hard to get recognized in West Virginia,” Owner and Founder Latoya Jones explained.

She also added that the magazine gives information about those businesses to potential clients and customers and to let everyone know that black business owners are in the state.

“It’s not just for African American business owners,” Jones describes. “It is for the whole community whether your black or not. It’s our way of welcoming everyone and let everyone know that were here and that were ready to our community with passion, excellence, and innovation.”

The digital magazine will be broken down into sections where the viewer can click and learn more information about local business owners, spotlight of a business owners outside of West Virginia and more. Viewers also have the ability subscribe to the magazine.

The first edition of the magazine will feature articles on Juneteenth, articles on the second Civil Rights Movement and a statement from a local elected official, discussing the importance of voting.

Jones hopes for this magazine is to bring more black businesses to the state of West Virginia.

The website has more information about the release, features and what’s to come.