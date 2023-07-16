MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Legion Freedom Riders got together and strapped up stuffed animals on Sunday for its teddy bear ride to give back to veterans.

The teddy bears were donated by the Ranch and the local community at the American Legion post in Morgantown. Starting in January for a Valentines Day event, this is the Legion’s second teddy bear ride.

The American Legion created this special ride to give back to those who served and let them know they are appreciated and thought of.

“The guys love them so much, because they have something to give back to their family when the family comes to visit,” Donnie Murray, Veterans Service Officer at American Legion Post 174, said. “So, they’ll have gifts to present to the grandchildren.”

Two other American Legion posts in Elkins and Shinnston also participated in the ride with Post 174 to spend some time with the veterans and hand out stuffed animals.

“We’d like this to be a statewide thing within the American Legion. That we can take care of all the veterans and let them know that they’re supported in our state,” Murray said.

If you are interested in donating stuffed animals to the cause, just drop off your donation at the American Legion Post 174 in Morgantown or the Legion’s four other drop off spots in Morgantown.