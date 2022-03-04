MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s first CBD and Delta-8 lounge and bar opened on Friday.

The ribbon was cut for the grand opening of Buddy’s Bud Co. at 250 High Street.

The store offers CBD and Delta-8 seltzers, edible products, cartridges, concentrates and flowers. Owner Nicholas Marie said the store is a tame place where people can come in, hang out and meet new people.

Buddy’s Bud Co. (WBOY Image)

“There’s so many different facets as to what CBD and Delta-8 can bring into somebody’s life,” Marie said. “For a lot of people, it’s anxiety. For other people, it’s just calming down at the end of the day. A lot of people use it to get off opioids or reduce their alcohol consumption, and it’s just a way safer, healthier alternative to most pharmaceutical kind of treatments I guess you could say.”

All the products are sourced from three farms in Erie, Somerset and Lancaster Pennsylvania. Marie said he sources locally to have a hand in quality control. He has all the products tested in third-party labs and also got Buddy’s Bud Co. approved by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Marie has previous experience opening a CBD/Delta-8 lounge and bar. Named after his dog Buddy, Marie’s first store is in Indiana, Pa. near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He said it’s an industry that’s guaranteed to boom and that the “prohibition is coming to an end for these products.”

Buddy’s Bud Co. Owner Nicholas Marie (WBOY Image)

“Right now, there’s still such a stigma whenever it comes to CBD or Delta-8 or even medical cannabis,” he said. “Slowly but surely we’re seeing that 70% of the country is now in approval of legalizing this. So really, it’s trying to be here first, establish the brand name, a trust in our products and everything so that whenever it does eventually become legal, we will be able to provide the same atmosphere in the same way alcohol sales are.”

Buddy’s Bud Co. can be found at 250 High Street and is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.