MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the holiday season right around the corner, the Old Stone House located in Morgantown, is preparing with its Holiday Open House.

The non-profit gift shop, which is owned and operated by the Morgantown Service League, looks to be a one-stop shop for buying gifts this holiday season.

Located in the oldest stone house in Monongalia County dating back to circa 1795, the gift shop sells items from many West Virginia artisans, including things like hand-blown glass, pottery and paintings.

The mission of the Morgantown Service League is to give back to their local community to improve the lives of local citizens through charitable, educational and cultural activities.

“We shut the store down this past week and took all the usual merchandise up to the storage in the upstairs and brought down everything we’ve bought for Christmas and we worked. A team of us just worked for days. And so, it’s a relief to have it and we love it, you know we just buy things we would put in our own home,” Frances Brown, Morgantown Service League Retail Committee Co-Buyer, said.

Ten percent of all profits made this week from the Old Stone House Gift Shop will go to SteppingStones, an organization that does year-round recreation for children and adults with disabilities.