MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown’s PopShop wrapped up its “Girls Rock Camp” on Saturday at The Encore with a showcase of what the girls had learned throughout the week.

PopShop often offers summer camps to get the youth involved in making music themselves, showing them the fun and love that comes within a beat.

Over the last week, PopShop had been conducting its Girls Rock Camp for its seventh consecutive year, as it hosted the camp virtually during the pandemic. This year’s camp had eight participants, ranging in age from children to teenagers.

At the showcase on Saturday, the girls were split into two bands and played their own original songs as well as covers of songs like “Zombie” by The Cranberries and “Cupid” by Fifty Fifty. The show closed out with all the girls gathering on stage with ukuleles, playing the camp’s theme song.

The Girls Rock Camp theme song was a PopShop original that reiterated phrases embracing female empowerment and perseverance, leaving the students that attended with the strength they need to make music on their own.

12 News spoke PopShop student, Cora Helmica, on what she had gained during her time with the camp.

Helmica said, “for me, I learned how to love myself more, a little bit, as a woman, and just musically I learned a lot. I learned how to create a song and song structure and a verse two times and a chorus then verse and then you end.”

PopShop offers classes all year long for those who are interested. More information on the programs offered can be found on its website.