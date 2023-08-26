MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — UniCare’s child safety event, “Safety Palooza,” came to Mylan Park on Saturday to try and make safety fun for young kids.

UniCare Community Outreach Manager Rachael Cohen said the event is part of UniCare’s goal to involve the community as much as possible with their outreach programs.

UniCare Safety Palooza at Mylan Park (WBOY image)

“It’s just to get them out in the community, to be more comfortable with the fire department, with EMS, with the police, so they know who to turn to in the event that they do need help,” Coen said.

Members of the West Virginia Division of Highways, Star City Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and many other safety organizations were in attendance to accomplish their goal of familiarizing the next generation with the people who work every day behind the scenes to keep them safe.

Kids were also able to enjoy sitting in the driver’s seat of school buses, dozers and cement mixers, all under supervision of course (and without the keys).