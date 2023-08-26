MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown’s sixth Arts Walk of the year will arrive on High Street on Sept. 8.

From 6-9 p.m., Main Street Morgantown’s event will showcase local creators, with September’s theme being “Fall Leaves.” Attendees can also expect live music and food trucks. Over 60 artists are expected to attend, according to a Main Street Morgantown release.

Artists featuring at the September Arts Walk can be tracked by following Main Street Morgantown on Facebook and Instagram.

Starting in April each year, Arts Walks are held monthly through October and are organized by Main Street Morgantown along with the City of Morgantown, Monongalia County Commission, Morgantown Parking Authority and West Virginia University.

To learn more about Main Street Morgantown and future Arts Walks, visit its website.