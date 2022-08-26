WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre.



Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years.

Star City Texas Roadhouse was not originally designed to be a roadhouse; it was originally a Payless Shoe Store that was converted to a Texas Roadhouse.

The new location will be more convenient to both the people of Morgantown and anyone driving on I-79 because it will be right off the interstate. It will also have a larger parking lot.

New Texas Roadhouse near Westover (WBOY Image)

Old Texas Roadhouse in Star City (WBOY Image)

“We’re excited to open this new location, you know it’s going to be the same legendary food and service that has been here in Morgantown for over 20 years,” said Randy Boss, Texas Roadhouse market partner. “By building this new building, you know we’re committed to being in Morgantown for many, many years to come. We love being in this community, we love being part of this community and anything that we can do to help the community that’s what we are here to do.”

Additionally, the building itself will be much more functional from an operation standpoint, making things easier for the staff.

Texas Roadhouse staff, also known as ‘Roadies,’ will transfer over once the new building is open, and an additional 70 Roadies will be added to help with the newer larger facility.

Texas Roadhouse in Star City is expected to close around Sept. 19, with the new store opening in Westover on September 23, 2022.

