Morgantown’s Winter Reading Challenge is getting the community excited about books

Exterior of Morgantown Public Library

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Public Library is holding a Winter Reading Challenge titled, “Books Like Us.” which is slated to run until January 31.

The reading challenge, which is sponsored by Simon & Schuster, requires online registration and for participants to read at least five books. Readers can read any book and they do not have to relate to a theme, just following the age guidelines.

Age Guidelines for Winter Reading Challenge:

Children (ages 5-12)

Teens (13-17)

Adults (18 and up)

All participants who complete five books will automatically receive a Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza gift certificate for a free pizza.

If you want more prizes, there’s a chance for those too. The more books you read, the better chance you will win the grand prize in each age category.

You can visit the library’s Facebook page to keep up with the latest competition and all the other programs at the library. Additionally, you can visit their website to keep in the loop.