Motown Marines and Operation Activet to hold Veterans Hump 8K

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Motown Marines, in collaboration with Operation Activet, will be holding its Veterans Hump 8K on Saturday August 3.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. on the rail trail behind Wendy’s in Sabraton. The registration fee is free for all veterans participating and the general public is welcome to join the veterans in this run for a $15 donation. Lunch will be provided at Classics, following the race.

“We encourage people to come, either walk with a veteran, run with a veteran, or join us in the hump with veterans. The more participation we can get, the better we will be,” said Cliff Vangilder, Motown Marines.

The deadline to sign up for the race is July 26. For more information, visit the Motown Marines Facebook Page or contact Cliff VanGilder at (304) 612-0053 or cvangil1@mix.wvu.edu