WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountain Line Transit Authority held a meeting on Wednesday morning with one agenda item—replacement of the chief executive officer. This all follows current CEO David Bruffy announcing his resignation last week.

The meeting went into executive session for around an hour, but when the board reconvened, no new CEO was named. According to Mountain Line Transit Authority Board President Jen Dinsmore, the board instead discussed Bruffy’s severance pay and how they were going to fill the position.

While no new CEO was named, Mountain Line voted on and named Maria Smith as the acting general manager.

“Maria is excellent for the job, she has been here for 15 years and has plenty of national training and certifications and she really knows the transit,” Dinsmore said. “She really knows the employees and we wanted a smooth transition and she is perfect for this job.”

Smith is expected to start her new role on Friday, July 7. Bruffy’s last day as CEO is July 6. He spent 25 years in the position, where Dinsmore said he will be greatly missed.

“He left an excellent service,” Dinsmore said. “It’s been phenomenal working with him.”

Dinsmore added that Mountain Line Transit Authority will have to hold another meeting to discuss filling the CEO position in the future.