WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain Line Transit Authority has confirmed its new general manager after its previous CEO resigned in June earlier this year.

Maria Smith, who until this point has been the acting general manager in the interim, has now been appointed as the full-time general manager. During a phone call with a 12 News reporter, Smith said she has been with Mountain Line for 16 years and described several improvements that will be coming to Mountain Line’s Pifer terminal in Westover.

Some of the improvements coming in November include an expanded customer service waiting area inside the terminal, informational monitors to let riders see bus routes and expected arrival times as well as water bottle filling stations.

Smith also said that Mountain Line will be replacing three of its diesel buses with three new propane-fueled buses in December or January.