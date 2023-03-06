CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain Line Transit Authority is reminding bus riders that several of its Morgantown bus lines will be changing or pausing operation during the WVU spring break (March 11 through 18).

The following is a list of routes that will be affected in the coming days:

Campus PM (Rt 1) will not be running starting on Thursday, March 9, and will resume on March 23.

(Rt 1) will not be running starting on Thursday, March 9, and will resume on March 23. West Run Express (Rt 30) will stop running at 5:10 p.m. at the West Run Complex beginning on Monday, March 13 until Friday, March 17. Service will resume Monday, March 20.

(Rt 30) will stop running at 5:10 p.m. at the West Run Complex beginning on Monday, March 13 until Friday, March 17. Service will resume Monday, March 20. West Run Late Night will not run from March 9 to 11, or from March 16 to 18. The route will resume on Thursday, March 23

will not run from March 9 to 11, or from March 16 to 18. The route will resume on Thursday, March 23 Beechurst Express (Rt 39) will not run starting on Monday, March 13 and will resume on March 20.

(Rt 39) will not run starting on Monday, March 13 and will resume on March 20. Grey Line (Rt 29) has added more service to Pittsburgh between March 10 to 19, and seats are still available at the time of this article’s publishing according to a release from Mountain Line Transit Authority. Grey Linne reservations can be made online or by calling 304-296-3869.

For additional information about Mountain Line bus routes, you can call 304-291-7433 or visit the Mountain Line website.