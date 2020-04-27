Mountain Line employee tests positive for coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountain Line Transit Authority has reported a positive coronavirus case involving an employee.

According to a press release, an employee tested positive April 24 and is now isolating at home. Mountain Line stated that no additional employees or passengers with potential exposure are showing or reporting symptoms.

Employees and passengers who may have come into contact and have potential exposure have been identified and are working with the Monongalia County Health Department to test, isolate and trace potential additional contacts, the release states.

As part of its efforts to protect employees and riders, Mountain Line said all buses are fumigated on a daily basis, along with other measures being taken. Mountain Line has also set up a way for riders to call in and register their trips to provide the health department with tracking information in the case of a positive test. Riders are also being asked to wear a face covering and to socially distance on trips, according to the release.

Riders can call 304-296-3680 to register their trips.

Mountain Line said it will continue to operate as long as possible, but it is asking riders to take only essential trips and to register their trips.

Mountain line is also asking anyone who is sick, even with a cold, to not ride the bus, the release states.