WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stories were told and tears were shed as the Mountain Line Transit Authority held an open house in honor of CEO David Bruffy’s last day with the company on Thursday. He announced his resignation on June 22.

Bruffy has been CEO of Mountain Line since August of 1997. Under Bruffy’s watchful eye, Mountain Line grew exponentially from having 12 vehicles to now having 43 vehicles.

“I felt like we were in a really good place as an organization and I couldn’t have picked a better time,” Bruffy said. “With good equipment, people and facilities in place – the service is growing and developing so it was a good time for me to try some other things.”

Bruffy said that it will be tough for him to step away from a place that he has devoted a lot of his life to.

“I think I’m going to miss the people the most,” Bruffy said. “You work with people everyday and they become your family.”

Mountain Line board members present Bruffy with plaque (WBOY – Image) Mountain Line staff members present Bruffy with gift (WBOY – Image)

Bruffy said thast he is looking forward to focusing more of his time on his photography business and traveling.

“I’m really looking forward to diving more into my photography and working the gallery and do some studio work and of course I love to photograph wildlife and landscape so I’ll be out in the woods,” he said.

While Bruffy will be leaving, no new CEO has yet to be named. Maria Smith was appointed as acting general manager on June 28.