MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountain Line Transit Authority previously looked to eliminate two routes from its services due to its “RideMon” partnership with Uber. Now, plans to eliminate those routes are put on hold.

“RideMon” looked to provide a new way to transport people on a few different routes along Grafton Road and Mountain Heights. Due to the current software no longer supporting the public transportation sector, Mountain Line has postponed eliminating those routes from its routine services.

The routes were expected to be eliminated on Monday, but the board decided last Wednesday to hold off on those plans. The “RideMon” program will continue through June of 2023 or until replacement software is in place.

The Grafton Road and Mountain Heights routes will be reevaluated once a new system is put in place.