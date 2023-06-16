MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — To honor West Virginia’s 160th birthday, Mountain Line Transit Authority will offer free rides for most of their routes on June 20, West Virginia Day.

The offer is valid for all local routes except the Grey Line, which travels from Clarksburg to Pittsburgh.

According to a release from the Mountain Line Transit Authority, it hopes that riders will use the opportunity to learn about different routes and the benefits of the service.

Those in the Morgantown area can use the service to check out various birthday celebrations, including an event that will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on High Street by Main Street Morgantown. Tickets for the event can be bought here.

To learn more about the various routes and schedules, visit the Mountain Line Transit Authority website, or call its mobility coordinator at 304-296-3680 or its Westover Admin Office at 304-291-7433.