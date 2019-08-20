Mountain Line Transit Authority starts Fall bus schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The fall semester bus schedule has started back up for the Mountain Line Transit Authority.

This consists of evening services, where the Blue and Gold service, and the West Run Bus Routes will run later in the evening.

Campus p.m. services have also started up. Buses will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights until 3 a.m.

“The service for particularly WVU faculty, staff, and students is really important for our community to help reduce traffic congestion, to help reduce the need for parking, to provide a viable alternative to the personal auto. We all know that there’s a lot of congestion in Morgantown and by losing public transit, students, faculty, and staff are able to leave their car parked,” said David Bruffy, CEO of Mountain Line Transit Authority.

In a typical school year, the Mountain Line Transit gives nearly 700,000 rides to WVU employees or students.

To find a list of the bus schedules and more information, click here.