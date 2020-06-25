Mountain Line Transit in Morgantown to begin requiring face coverings for riders

Monongalia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountain Line Transit in Morgantown will be requiring riders to wear face coverings in order to use the service.

According to a release sent out by the Mountain Line, beginning on Friday, riders will be required to wear a mask or other covering of the mouth and nose in order to protect its drivers and other riders.

Children 2 years old and under and those who are unable to wear a face covering for medical reasons do not fall under this restriction, and any rider without a face covering will be given one by a driver, according to the release.

Riders will be asked to socially distance while riding the bus, and the Mountain Line has also set up a system for riders to call in and register their trip to assist with contact tracing in the event someone contracts COVID who had ridden on the bus, the release states.

