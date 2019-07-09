Mountaineer Area Robotics hosts STEM demonstration for area youth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tuesday, the Mountaineer Area Robotics team hosted a STEM demonstration in the WVU Shell Building.

The group teamed up with the National Youth Sports Program. Children between the ages of 8 and 15 attend this camp. Those attending learn sports, lifestyle skills, coping skills and opportunities for careers in their future.

Tuesday, kids made electrical circuits using Play Doh and LED lights.

“We wanted to come out and show them STEM skills and the opportunities that they can have alongside playing sports that would be great careers for them in the future and just to peak their curiosity and interest in electrical circuits which was our extreme outcrafts,” said Sharda Mohammed, Mountaineer Area Robotics.

More than 120 kids from all over the county took part in the STEM activities.