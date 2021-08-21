Mountaineer Boxing Academy hosts women’s self-defense class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer Boxing Academy hosted a women’s self-defense class on Saturday.

The women’s night allows current and new gym members to create a supportive environment through self-love and self-talks. Gym officials added that there are competition classes every day, as well as youth competitions.

“We love to be a part of the community and help the community. We want to be an outreach for people and troubled youth. We actually have a mentor program where you can come for free. We can work on them to help them become personal trainers. So, if they can’t afford college, or if college isn’t an option, they can do the personal training program with us,” said Jessica McLaughlin, owner of Mountaineer Boxing Academy.

McLaughlin said they have quite a few options for ladies at Mountaineer Boxing Academy, including beatboxing classes, dancing, boxing and many others.

“I think it’s really important for these people to know even just basic things. Like, when they’re in a panic, and just the simplest small things they can do to get out of a situation or find help,” McLaughlin said.

Officials with Mountaineer Boxing Academy said it means a lot to them to have kids coming into the gym and working to be able to train other young kids.