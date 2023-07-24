MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Excursions announced that they will be the leading provider of exclusive ghost tours in Morgantown after hosting a soft opening at Gibbie’s Pub with city officials, local business owners and their families on Sunday.

The event signified the launch of their guided ghost tour, offering what paranormal experts said is an immersive and spine-chilling experience.

Representatives of Mountaineer Excursions said the guided ghost tour will take participants on a captivating journey through the haunted history of the city. Ghost tours will be led by paranormal investigator, Danny Strakal, who is a native of Morgantown, telling people about the history of the area.

“I see that there is a lot of attention being put on the adventure market, such as going on the New River Gorge trails and the Cheat Lake Park and all those places,” Nolan Hutwelker, the owner of Mountaineer Excursions, said. “I wanted to bring something into the city where all the businesses are. The businesses need help right now, they’ve really struggled because of COVID.”

In addition to the guided ghost tour, officials with Mountaineer Excursions announced the launch of food tours, drinking tours and shopping tours to happen later this year. Officials with Mountaineer Excursions also said that participants will be able to indulge in Morgantown’s culinary delights, discovering unique beverage experiences and explore local shops and boutiques.

“We have some fun stories and we have some more gruesome stories,” Hutwelker said.

Through the tours, Strakal will be able to showcase his passion for the paranormal by telling chilling stories. He also has a YouTube channel called Spirit Walk Paranormal where he posts his paranormal investigations.

If you are interested in signing up for a tour, visit the Mountaineer Excursions website.