Mountaineers for Progress host Labor Day cookout

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineers for Progress hosted their annual Labor Day cookout in Morgantown, to celebrate union pride in north central West Virginia.

Union workers from around the area gathered to enjoy the long weekend and discuss issues within the work force around the area.

“Last year, I think 11,000 people left West Virginia. We can’t allow that to keep going on,” said Heather Deluca-Nestor, Monongalia County Education Association President. “We want to make this a marketable state where people want to come and they want to stay, they want to work and they want to raise their families. That’s really important to stand together, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Mountaineers for Progress also promotes local, regional, and state elected candidates who support union objectives and values.