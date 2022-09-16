MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt formally welcomed the beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown on Friday, which is expected to bring up to a thousand jobs to the state.

“This is one of the largest business development projects West Virginia has ever seen. Mountaintop will directly create 300-400 jobs and another 300-600 jobs downstream. At the same time, they will show West Virginia can be home to food and beverage manufacturing,” said Commissioner Leonhardt. “We are excited to have them.”

According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), Leonhardt and the WVDA have been working with the coffee, dairy and other beverage-producing company since 2019 to secure a location. Mountaintop Beverage also plans to utilize as much of the local workforce as possible in both construction and production, according to the release.

The company’s 475,000 sq. ft. facility will be fully operational by the end of 2022, and plans to expand the facility to 750,000 sq. ft. in the coming years.

In a video released Friday, Senator Shelley Moore said, “This is one of the most exciting projects I’ve seen in West Virginia.”

In addition, the company plans to work with West Virginia foodbanks and backpack programs to tackle food insecurity in the Mountain State.

The total investment for this project will be over $300 million.

“Developments like these are not only vital for economic development but for food security, as well. The more we attract these types of businesses, the greater resiliency we create in our local food system,” Leonhardt said.

The WVDA will be working with Mountaintop to increase milk production within the state to meet the facility’s needs, according to the WVDA. “This is going to help our dairy farmers. This is going to help our kids in school,” said Sen. Capito.

The project could also lead to the expansion of the Harmony Grove exit, a new proposed exit on I-79, to handle increased traffic demands generated by the facility.