Move-out dumpster program to begin for West Virginia University students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Republic Services, in cooperation with the City of Morgantown and West Virginia University, will hold a student move-out dumpster program for individuals living in off campus housing from Friday, May 1 through Saturday, May 16.

According to a press release, there will be several changes to the program to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Students are being asked to return on a staggered schedule to limit the number of people on the premises at any one time. The schedule will be determined by each landlord in coordination with Morgantown Police, West Virginia University and Monongalia County Health Department officials, the release states.

“There will be dumpsters throughout the city during this period, May 1-16, and if people see the dumpsters overflowing, that will prompt others to leave items on the ground,” said Dr. Lee Smith, executive director of the Monongalia County Health Department. “So, we are asking people in that instance to report it to the Morgantown Police Department’s non-emergency number at 304-284-7522 ext. 0. They will be notifying Republic Services to come empty the dumpster.”

According to the release, one or more 30-yard dumpsters will be placed at the following locations: Beverly Avenue, Brockway Avenue, Garrison Street, Grant Avenue, McLane Avenue and Willey Street. Typically, the annual program is intended only for WVU students living in university housing areas that have an active and fully paid account with Republic Services. This year, however, program organizers are allowing landlords and tenants in non-university owned housing areas the ability to dispose of unused furniture in a responsible way to limit the illegal dumping of trash.

The City of Morgantown has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to pick up unwanted furniture items that students wish to donate, according to the release. Students can drop off their items at the ReStore in Sabraton during the following times:

May 1–3, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

May 6–10, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

May 13–16, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The release explains that if dropping items off at the ReStore, donors will be responsible for unloading their vehicle. Unwanted furniture can also be dropped off at one of two ReStore donation bins set up at the following locations:

Corner of Willowdale Road and Valley View Avenue

Corner of University Avenue and Falling Run Road

The health and well-being of employees, students and the general public is of the utmost importance, and officials are warning the public that it’s never a good idea to remove items from a dumpster.

“We also want to discourage anyone from taking items from a dumpster. The health hazards of

entering and exiting a dumpster should be self-evident, especially during a pandemic. People

throw trash and sharp instruments in them,” said Smith.

For more information regarding the student move-out dumpster program, including a list of accepted items, click here. For a map of dumpster locations and ReStore donation sites, click here.