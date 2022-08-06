MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) held it’s “household hazardous waste collection day” at its headquarters on Aug. 6 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Local residents drove through a line where their waste items were unloaded and packed up to be taken and disposed of. Last year, none of the waste that was dropped off went to a landfill, they were recycled and reused. The list of waste items that were accepted are:

Anti-freeze

Arts/Crafts Supplies

Batteries (All types)

Bleaches

Drain/Oven/Floor cleaners

Fluorescent Bulbs – including CFLs

Freon (Canisters Only)

Hydrochloric Acid

Lawn & Garden Chemicals

Lighter Fluid

Motor Oil (Used)

Gasoline (including that mixed with oil)

Photo Chemicals

Rodent Killers

Mercury Thermometers

Oil Filters (used)

Propane Cylinders

Fire Extinguishers

Rust Preventatives

Septic (cesspool) Cleaners

Swimming Pool Chemicals

Transmission Fluid

Wood Preservatives

Oil-Based Paints (NO LATEX PAINT)







A few of the items that were dropped off on August 6 (WBOY Image)

MUB’s Director of Communications, Chris Dale, mentioned that this collection day has been annually for about 20 years, in which MUB has been in charge of it during the last 10 years. They had the facility, capacity and roadway to channel vehicles in and out, so they took the day over.

Last year, they had 477 vehicles who dropped off waste. This year, they had around 500 vehicles within’ a three hour span.

Dale had discussed that a lot of the waste items that are dropped off are items that are bad for the environment and community. he said, “events like this are very critical for the community, because they provide an opportunity for people to dispose of hazardous waste, they otherwise might just put it in a landfill, or pour into a creek, you know, pour it in their back yard, who knows what they might do with it. It provides a good safe and very environmental friendly way to dispose of their household hazardous waste.”

As much as MUB would like to have this event more often, they cannot due to financial restraints. They will have this free collection day again next year, for Morgantown residents who can provide an ID upon arrival of drop off.