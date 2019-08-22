Multiple Krogers around the area prepare donations for local food pantries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several Kroger managers from across West Virginia gathered at the Suncrest Kroger to prepare donations to distribute throughout the state.

Each year, Kroger provides food to help end hunger throughout the communities they serve.

“It’s just a great way of getting involved in the community and doing our part in trying to end hunger in the communities where we operate. It’s really near and dear to our hearts as a company working towards zero hunger and zero waste,” said Jackie Briski, Suncrest Kroger Assistant Manager.

The donations will be distributed to food pantries throughout the state.