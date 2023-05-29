MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple Memorial Day Ceremonies took place in Monongalia County to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Freedom is not free,” Wilbur England from the Westover Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9916 said. “Go to a military graveyard and look around and you’ll understand that freedom is not free.”

Star City brought back its Memorial Day Ceremony after a few-year hiatus.

Westover VFW Post 9916 members engage in Memorial Day Ceremony (WBOY – Image)

Multiple speakers that served, including Father John McDonough, spoke at the event to remind people why the holiday is observed.

“That it’s not really about the living today or those who are still serving today,” McDonough, member of the United States Air Force, said. “It’s really about those who have given that last full measure, those who have paid the ultimate price so again, you know so that we might live in our freedoms.”

A ceremony also took place at the Monongalia County Courthouse, where multiple wreaths were laid in front of different plaques that were placed in memory of citizens within the county that died or served in different wars that the U.S. has fought in.

Veterans participate in wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse (WBOY – Image)

“If you are home and having a picnic, having family over, remember it’s the people laying in the graveyards that give you the rights to have that,” England said. “A lot of countries don’t have that right, so it’s up to the veterans, up to the service people of the United States of America to make sure that right remains.”

At both ceremonies, a 21-gun salute took place followed by a performance of taps.

Memorial Day takes place just once a year to honor fallen service members, but others believe they should be remembered more than that.

“I think that Memorial Day and honoring our veterans is something we should celebrate every day,” Star City Acting Mayor Sharon Doyle said.