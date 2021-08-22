Mylan Park Aquatic Center hosts 2021 Student Job Fair

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There was a job fair held Saturday inside the newly-constructed aquatic center at Mylan Park.

People in attendance could speak to hiring managers and fill out job applications. Mylan Park officials said they have quite a few jobs they want to fill. Those officials also stated they know the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for employers.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. We know we have a lot of people looking for work. We have a lot of employers who are looking for those employees. We want to connect them all here. It’s a fun environment, you can come and you can apply for a job, go swimming and have a great day,” said Heather McIntyre, assistant director of marketing and outreach for Mylan Park.

Also, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, there will be a blood drive from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. To donate blood, you can sign up online through the Mylan Park Aquatic Center website.

“We are giving swim passes for anybody that comes in and gives blood that day. We are not above bribing. So, get ya in here and get that lifesaving blood that we need. And, then at the end of September, we will have our big ending of the splashpad event, with dog day of summer, bring your pets out for that one day only on Sept. 26,” McIntyre said.

Also, McIntyre added that for anyone who wants to know more about other employers that are hiring, they will do their best to help that person find a job.