Mylan Park Aquatic Center opens to public

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After years of planning, the Mylan Park Aquatic Center opened Saturday morning in Morgantown.

The 90,000 square foot facility will serve as an anchor to the entire Mylan Park complex, offering the community three different pools, a splash pad and water slides.

WVU’s swim team will also use the facilities, as the swim team was also on hand to perform an exhibition swim and dive for spectators.

Mylan Park Foundation board president Ron Justice said the aquatic center would not have been made possible without the help of several community partners.

“This has been a great community partnership,” Justice said. “We’re really excited that five years of planning has come to fruition and today is a great day for the community to be able to come and experience a new facility.”

The aquatic center is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends, it’s open until 9 p.m.