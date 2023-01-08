MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in need of some fine dining and want to help community programs while doing it, this fundraiser is for you.

The Mylan Park Aquatics Center and Track Complex will be hosting its first WV Winter Garden & Chef dinner on Saturday, Jan. 14, which is a limited, farm-to-table series that will bring in local chefs to prepare meals that use regionally sourced ingredients.

The goal of the dinner is to raise funding for nonprofit community programs that are provided by the aquatic center, and there will be three fundraisers in total.

January 14 at 5 p.m.

February 18

March 18

The first dinner will feature a menu of cinnamon-dusted scallops, duck two-ways and apple strudel, and will be prepared by Chef Ian Israelsen. Israelsen has been in the culinary industry for 20 years and is the research and development chef for Healthy Kids, Inc.

Tickets can be purchased here, though only 25 seats are left at the time of the writing of this article. Ticket reservations close on Jan. 11.