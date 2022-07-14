MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A dedication was held at Shilling Field for the new batter’s eye at the Anker Complex within Mylan Park.

The batter’s eye was donated by the Shilling family in memory of Nathan Shilling, a former baseball captain for Morgantown High School. His father, Gordon Shilling, threw out the first pitch prior to the Junior Legion game Wednesday night.

“He never got to see this field, unfortunately, but when I see it, every time I see it, I think of him, and I think a lot of people do. They think it’s named after me, no, it’s named after Nathan. He was such an outgoing guy, and so many things, awards he won and looking forward to it. His main thing, he wanted to coach Morgantown High’s football and baseball teams, and he never got the chance to,” Shilling said.

Officials with Mylan Park said the original batter’s eye was made of plywood and weathered and that the new one is metal and will last for a long while.

“It’s one improvement after another, we’re going to keep on going continually and find a way to make this place fantastic for the community to enjoy. It’s a small project, but collectively, with all the small projects together, it does so much for the facility overall,” said Jason Selznick, Anker Complex Park Director.

The Shilling family said that everyone has been so kind to them and helped them along the way supporting them in developing and maintaining the field over the years.