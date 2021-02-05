Mylan Park Elementary teachers receive grant funding from West Virginia Dept. of Education

Outside Mylan Park Elementary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three teachers at Mylan Park Elementary School have been awarded grants from the West Virginia Department of Education.

In total, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math)-minded Educator Grants were awarded to 86 West Virginia educators across the state. Each educator will receive up to $1,000 for materials or technology that can be used in the classroom in the student’s home.

“I’m super excited,” Heather Brun, a fourth-grade teacher, said. “It was an opportunity, and I think our kids need something else. It was an opportunity to take home. We didn’t know how long we were going to be out of school versus in school, so they needed opportunities to learn science at home.”

Brun is one of three teachers at Mylan Park who received grant funding. In fact, only four teachers in Monongalia Co. were selected. The other two from Mylan Park were Amy Joyce, a fourth-grade teacher, and Christina Pizatella, a first-grade teacher.

Mylan Park

Both women said they applied because they understand the importance of a STEM education.

“I applied for the STEM grant because I thought it was a great opportunity,” Pizatella said. “I was really excited and hopeful for the opportunity to get books into my kids’ hands.”

Joyce also shared her excitement about the grants and students’ ability to take advantage at school or home.

“I felt it was important because with this year and the COVID, we, again, didn’t know how we were returning or what teaching was going to look like,” Joyce said. “And it’s important to have those individualized opportunities for the students. And science kind of makes it hard because everything is so hands-on. This grant is going to allow students to have individual opportunities to do stem.”

Each teacher’s grant money will be used on different things. Pizatella’s will be used to get books for all first-grade students. Students will have a mentor text to go along with the story. Also, she will have egg kits.

“The story we’re doing is called ‘After the Fall,'” she said. “It’s about Humpty Dumpty and what happens to him after he falls off the wall. My students will have to build a structure to keep him safe to hopefully prevent him from cracking if he falls off the wall in the future.”

Joyce’s funding will be used for building and creating different things.

“It allows them to use their imagination and explore, as well as have that opportunity since they are hybrid,” she said. “We get that opportunity to work at home so that they will have those materials as well.”

Brun’s project will focus on energy and she said she is excited to start with students.

Mylan Park Elementary entryway

“(I’m) extremely happy because the kids are going to learn all about energy from home using products from home: peanut butter, Gatorade and they’re going to add stuff to their fuel cell project and see what makes it grow,” she said.

All the teachers said it’s important to introduce STEM to children from a young age because it gets them hooked sooner.

“It feels really good,” Pizatella said. “The beauty of first grade is they’re excited about everything, and so the earlier that we introduce those STEM concepts, the better. Because they’re like sponges right now, so if we can get them excited and energized, hopefully, they will continue on with that passion as they go through school.”

Brun agreed about the importance of starting young.

“Extremely important, it’s the new way of the world,” she said. “And if they don’t have these skills then they’re not going to be able to move forward.”