MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mylan Park held its annual Freedom Day celebration Saturday afternoon, a free event for kids and families.

Those that went were treated to a wide variety of activities, like getting to meet exotic reptiles, such as snakes and alligators, learning more about native West Virginia birds or giving kids the chance to operate a functioning (yet miniaturized) excavator.

There were also plenty of sports activities to participate in like a homerun derby as well as basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

More Fourth of July celebrations are still going on this weekend, so don’t worry if you missed this one. You can also check out the upcoming and unique festivals happening in July across West Virginia here.