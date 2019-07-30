Mylan Park hosts national mine rescuing competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Twenty mine rescue teams are competing at Mylan Park for a chance to test their lifesaving abilities.

Rescue squads have to navigate simulated mine disasters, change ventilation pumps, provide first aid and bring their “trapped” miner out safely.

President of Post 5 in the National Mine Rescue Association, Josh Brady said that the training is able to help groups to thoroughly understand rescuing techniques.

“It’s really important that each one of these groups get to participate, know who they’re working with, get very comfortable with the equipment that they’re using,” said Brady. “And then work through problem solving skills to be able to rescue people.”

Many of the participants have been involved in mine disasters that have taken place in West Virginia over the years.

This type of training exercise is required by law to ensure rescue teams are prepared in the event of a disaster.