MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mylan Park held its second Independence Day celebration, also known as their “Freedom Day”, at its Event Complex starting at 10 a.m. on July 2.
This was a free, family friendly event that had activities for all ages, including:
- Petting Zoo
- Plant Potting
- High Tunnel Tours
- 4H Fizz Pop Rockets
- Field Games
- Cornhole
- Water Balloon Toss
- Potato Sack Races
- Hula Hoops
- Soccer Shootout
- Badminton
- Bounce Houses
- Indoor Homerun Derby (all ages)
- Pickleball
- Basketball
- Community Performances
- Resource Fair Hosted by United Way
- Scooter Races
- Mascot Meet and Greet
- Food Trucks
- Dunk Tank
- Touch a Truck, Meet a Hero
Danielle Rudash, coordinator of community events and outreach, mentioned that last year was the first year of the event, and that they have adjusted since then. They decided to have the event on the Saturday before the Fourth of July to give the community a day to come out and have fun with their family.
When discussing the importance of events like these in the community, Rudash said, “events like this are vitally important as we’ve seen over the past year. Just being separated from everyone just really kinda takes a toll on our mental health our physical health. So getting out, seeing our community, and like getting involved with each other, even if it’s just saying ‘hi’ or, you know, your kids bouncing in the bounce house together. It really makes a big difference in the health of our community, and to just connect with one another, is just truly great.”
She also mentioned that she is happy to be a part of the event, as well as organizing it all together with the community.
To end Mylan Park’s “Freedom Day,” they showed the Captain America: Civil War movie at the Aquatics Center around 2:30 p.m.
The park has one free event a month. If you are interested in any upcoming events at Mylan Park, you can find more information here.