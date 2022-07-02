MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mylan Park held its second Independence Day celebration, also known as their “Freedom Day”, at its Event Complex starting at 10 a.m. on July 2.

This was a free, family friendly event that had activities for all ages, including:

Petting Zoo

Plant Potting

High Tunnel Tours

4H Fizz Pop Rockets

Field Games

Cornhole

Water Balloon Toss

Potato Sack Races

Hula Hoops

Soccer Shootout

Badminton

Bounce Houses

Indoor Homerun Derby (all ages)

Pickleball

Basketball

Community Performances

Resource Fair Hosted by United Way

Scooter Races

Mascot Meet and Greet

Food Trucks

Dunk Tank

Touch a Truck, Meet a Hero

Danielle Rudash, coordinator of community events and outreach, mentioned that last year was the first year of the event, and that they have adjusted since then. They decided to have the event on the Saturday before the Fourth of July to give the community a day to come out and have fun with their family.

When discussing the importance of events like these in the community, Rudash said, “events like this are vitally important as we’ve seen over the past year. Just being separated from everyone just really kinda takes a toll on our mental health our physical health. So getting out, seeing our community, and like getting involved with each other, even if it’s just saying ‘hi’ or, you know, your kids bouncing in the bounce house together. It really makes a big difference in the health of our community, and to just connect with one another, is just truly great.”

She also mentioned that she is happy to be a part of the event, as well as organizing it all together with the community.

To end Mylan Park’s “Freedom Day,” they showed the Captain America: Civil War movie at the Aquatics Center around 2:30 p.m.

The park has one free event a month. If you are interested in any upcoming events at Mylan Park, you can find more information here.