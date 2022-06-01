MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Mylan Park opened its brand new Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex Wednesday to the public.

The new sports complex is open to non-members and members. It is open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

“We’re here for the community,” Mylan Park’s Park Director Jason Selznick said. “It’s open to anyone.”

Family playing basketball at the new Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex (WBOY – Image).

The community center has multiple courts located inside for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and more. Mylan Park plans to hold different types of sports and events for the future.

“The main goal was to keep on growing and build this facility so community members do have another option to play sports whether basketball, volleyball, pickleball or any other indoor court type sport activity,” Selznick said. “It’s exciting, it’s been a long time coming.”

The facility has different membership plans for those that are looking to join.

“We’re excited. Come on down and ask questions,” Selznick said.