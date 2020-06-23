Mylan Park opens registration for 2020 summer camps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As of this week, Mylan Park’s summer camps for children between ages 6-12 are open for registration.

This week kicked off with Art Camp, but throughout the summer Mylan Park will offer Multi-Sports Camps, Baseball and Softball Skills Camps, Soccer Skills Camps, Athletic Recovery Camp, Football Skills Camps and Wildlife Camps. Jennifer Lainhart, Mylan Park’s Director of Aquatics and Tracks explained that children have been cooped up in their homes because of COVID-19 and parents should consider giving them a chance to get out of the house.

“I think it’s really important, I think the way that we’re doing it, most of our camps are half days with the exception of the wildlife,” Lainhart said. “So if parents are still kind of reluctant to bring their kids back to a full-day camp, but the parents want to have some time to go shopping or get out, they can drop their kids off here for some fun, social time or a chance to learn a new skill or a new activity.”

Lainhart said children who participate in the Wildlife Camps, for example, will have a chance to explore nature, including natural fishing areas, wildlife animals and trees throughout the park.

Lainhart said Mylan Park is taking many safety precautions to make sure the kids are safe. These precautions include temperature checks, social distancing, wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, employees will wear masks at all times and having a low ratio of instructors to participants.

If parents and caregivers are interested in registering their children for one of the summer programs they can do so by visiting the Mylan Park website, Lainhart said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody out here this summer,” Lainhart said.

Mylan Park also recently reopened its Aquatic Center.