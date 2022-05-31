MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – As we enter the hot summer days, the Mylan Park Aquatic Center is giving families a chance to cool off.

The general public can use the indoor Huntington Community Pool and Outdoor Splash Pad on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and then again from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday nights, there is a twilight swim session from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. Other than the twilight swim event, non-members can swim from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Sundays allow people to enjoy some aquatic fun from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Members are allowed to attend the open sessions as well as the sessions that are exclusive to members only.



Mylan Park is also partnering with Mon Health to host free movie screenings throughout the summer at the Track Complex. The next scheduled movie screening is Spiderman: No Way Home on June 11 at 7 p.m. according to Mylan Park’s website.

“The community loves (the event), Mon Health has been a wonderful partner,” said Mylan Park Assistant Director of Marketing and Outreach Heather McIntyre. “This is our third summer offering this series and also (the community members) get a chance to bring out their families. They can go swimming, splashing on the splash pad and then head out for a movie to make it one nice family night.”

For more information on the Aquatic Center or to find other events being held by Mylan Park this summer click here.