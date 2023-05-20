Scenes from the deck as athletes warm up.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mylan Park’s Aquatic Center is making a splash hosting the 2023 USA Diving National Championships, which run from May 15 through May 24.

Nearly 300 athletes and 100 members of coaching staff traveled to Morgantown from all parts of the United States to be a part of national championships. The competition is also the world championship qualifier, as the top two finalists in each event will be selected to compete in Fukuoka, Japan at the end of July.

The competition began on Monday with open trainings and qualifier events to follow the coming weekdays. Saturday consisted of an introduction ceremony before the women’s and men’s one-meter dive.

The opening ceremony not only had a special performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by Alex Salisbury but a special announcement as well.

USA Diving President Lee Michaud said that Mylan Park’s Aquatic Center will be the next location for the 2024 USA Diving Junior National Championships.

USA Diving’s Junior National Championships features competitors between the ages of 12 and 18 in a 10-day, 600-athlete competition.

Michaud told 12 News why Mylan’s Aquatic Center was the best choice for this competition.

“I want to say how great it is to be here. We travel a lot, right, we go all over the world, we to go venues that are almost always pretty amazing venues, the pools are great, but generally speaking, we like to come back to those places that we feel like, ‘okay they want us there’, and it’s great to be welcomed and you guys do so thank you very much,” Michaud said.

Though USA Diving’s Junior National Championships is still a year away, families of athletes will be booking stays within Morgantown soon. To catch the current competition happening at Mylan Park, you can buy tickets here.