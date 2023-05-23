MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s not every day an elementary school student gets to see a helicopter land at their school. It’s also not too early for children to get an idea of what profession they would like to get into in the future.

Both of those things happened on Tuesday at Mylan Park Elementary School through its annual ‘Careers on Wheels’ event. Many different companies brought their work vehicles to the school for students to explore and learn more about the professions that coincide with them.

“We’re so lucky to have a community that is willing to help out and come to our schools,” School Counselor Miriam Flatley said. “The kids are so excited, it brings everyone in the school so much joy.”

Some of the unique vehicles that attended include a helicopter, fire engine, rescue boat and more. The helicopter was a fan-favorite for the students as they huddled around to watch it land in the parking lot.

“They are waiting in anticipation and are so excited waiting for it to land,” Flatley said. “It’s really cool to see.”

Mylan Park students watch a helicopter land (WBOY – Image)

This event was all a part of career exploration week at the school.

“There’s so many different routes you can go within a career and it’s really important that we explain that to the kids,” Flatley said. “Even if they don’t necessarily want to go on to college or postgraduate education that they can have so many other opportunities to explore here in West Virginia, here in just the community, so it’s really good.”