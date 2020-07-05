Mylan Park Track and Aquatic Center hosts socially distant Fourth of July celebration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The track at Mylan Park adjacent to the newly constructed aquatic center hosted a live streamed concert of the Davisson Brothers Saturday evening.

The live stream was part of the Tripple S Harley-Davidson Celebration of America that took place at the motorcycle shop. Mylan Park’s Track was an alternative for people who wanted to enjoy some music for their Fourth of July and do it in a safe and socially distant setting due to the pandemic. Officials placed markers along the track and field to keep spectators six feet apart.

“I think people thought the Fourth of July was cancelled,” explained Jennifer Lainhart, Director of Mylan Park Aquatic and Track Center. “So, the idea that they can still get out and have a good time but do it safely with their family, it’s an awesome opportunity to be able to provide to the community. There is a time when they’ve been cooped up in their house and the ability to get out and do something fun”.

The night wrapped up with fireworks for those in attendance, celebrating the nations independence. Other events took place all over the Mylan Park campus like a family friendly movie and a game of baseball.